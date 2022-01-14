Women were fighting in Laois street outside Garda station

Two women were fighting in a street in Mountmellick, Portlaoise court heard last week.
Amy Bergin, of 1 Bay Road, Mountmellick was charged with disorderly conduct at Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick on June 22, 2021.
In garda evidence, the court was told that two females were fighting in the street outside the Garda station in Mountmellick on the date in question. They were shouting and roaring profanities, and were on the ground pulling at each other.
They were directed to leave the area. One was identified as Amy Bergin. A male friend came and removed her from the area.
Ms Bergin was fined €100.
