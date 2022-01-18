Man offered cocaine in Laois town

A man was offered cocaine outside a pub, Portlaoise court heard on Thursday last.
Jamie Catt, 40, of 5 St. John’s Place, Goran, Kilkenny was charged with possession of crack cocaine at Main Street, Portarlington on April 3, 2020.
He pleaded guilty.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date at the Link Road a vehicle was stopped and searched. Cocaine to the value of €100 was found.
Appearing for Mr Catt, solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said that he was a 40-year old man with a good work history. He was now in the hot tub business in Kilkenny.
At the time he had been going through a divorce and he had grown depressed and started drinking.
He had been offered cocaine outside a pub.
He hasn’t taken drugs since.
Mr Catt was asked to make a donation of €300 to the court poor box and Judge Staines applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.
