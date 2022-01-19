Second man arrested in connection with Ashling Murphy murder

Gardaí have arrested a second man has been arising from the investigation into the killing of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that the man who is aged in his 30s was detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended.

They say he is being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998. He was arrested on Tuesday, January 18.

Gardaí say they are continuing to question the main suspect, a male in his 30s. He was also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder. The man's detention at Tullamore Garda Station is under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and continues on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrests were made following the fatal assault which occurred at around 4pm on Wednesday, January 12 along the canal bank at Cappincur in the Offaly town.