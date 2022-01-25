Told Gardaí to 'f*** off' in Laois town

A man in an intoxicated state told Gardaí to ‘f*** off’ when they approached him, Portlaoise court heard last Thursday.

Aidan Byrne, 25 of 86 St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and possession of cocaine at the Top Square, Portlaoise on November 21, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date Mr Byrne was involved in a row in the Top Square. When Gardaí arrived he told them to “f*** off.”

He had to be arrested. Sgt Kirby said that when he sobered up he was not too bad.

He had previous convictions for public order and Judge Staines queried if there was a pattern.

Appearing for Mr Byrne, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that drink did not suit him. He had cut back on the amount he drank and had €300 in court. He was remorseful.

He worked on the railway lines and supported himself. He was now keeping his head down and working nights.

Sgt Kirby said he had a small amount of cocaine on him that night.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that this was not a feature of his life generally. He was a fine young man with good prospects.

He had undertaken community service previously. He was working and giving support to his mother.

He had pleaded guilty early and his record, she suggested, was not the worst.

Judge Staines asked Mr Byrne if he thought it was appropriate to tell the gardaí to f*** off.

“They have a very serious job to do and it’s a waste of their time dealing with drunken young people like you,” the Judge stated.

She noted it was his third time before the court. She said she was very concerned he was taking cocaine, noting it was highly addictive.

She suggested he give more money to his mother at home and to cut alcohol out completely.

She adjourned the matter to April 21 for a Probation Report on the drugs matter saying she wanted clear urine analyses.

She ordered that the €300 be given to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

The Judge told Mr Byrne not to throw away his future. She told him to cooperate fully with the probation services. She added that his behaviour was not acceptable and the court would not accept it.