Thought he was ok to drive in Laois town after drinking night before

A man who had been drinking the night before thought he was ok to drive the next day, Portlaoise district court heard last Thursday.
Zbigniew Marchewka, 63, of 8 Peppers Court, Portlaoise was charged with attempting to drive with alcohol on his breath on February 24, 2019.
The court heard the reading was 51.
Appearing for Mr Marchewka, solicitor Philip Meagher said that he had been drinking the night before. He had slept during the following day and had gotten up and had gone out to do some shopping. He thought he was ok to drive, but he was not. There was a lot of alcohol in his system.
He was a Polish national who had been living in Ireland for a number of years. He had no previous convictions.
Judge Catherine Staines disqualified him for two years, and fined him €100. The disqualification will take effect from July 9, after Mr Marchewka sought a postponement.
