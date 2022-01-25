Search

26 Jan 2022

Prison Officers have 'remarkable and profound' role says head psychologist

Prison Officers have 'remarkable and profound' role says head psychologist

Emma Regan, is the Irish Prison Service Head of Psychological Services.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

25 Jan 2022 11:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Prison officers can have the 'most profound' and 'remarkable' impact out of all staff looking after the welfare of prisoners serving time at jails in Portlaoise and elsewhere, according to the Irish Prison Service Head of Psychological Services.

Emma Regan returned from the UK to work as a psychologist at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise some years back. She now leads a team of more than 30 psychologists across jails in Ireland.

While she says she is very proud of the work being done by her team, she believes that the prison officers on the landings in Laois and elsewhere can have most impact on inmates.

"There is no doubt of the impact of a prison officer on people in custody and how life changing you can be is remarkable," she said.

Ms Regan gave the example of a officer who has responsibility of managing a landing where up to 50 prisoners may be residing.

"You are the person they say day to day. How you behave, role model and speak to people is what people in custody learn. The impact of that can be profound," she said. 

She referenced university research with young people. 

"They (former young prisoners) said the people who influenced them the most and had the most impact were not psychologists, teachers or chaplains but were actually prison officers," she said. 

Ms Regan made the comments in an podcast made for a part of UCC Career Services series when asked about what advice she would give to people leaving college who might consider a career in jails.

She started her career at Castlerea Prison in Roscommon where she worked as a substitute teacher. There was no psychologist in the rural jails at the time. After what she saw in the jail, she decided to study to be a psychologist. She began her career in the UK but returned when she to a job in the Midlands Prison.

She is happy to be working with all staff.

"The work is fantastic, the people are fantastic, the clinical work are amazing and the staff are lovely to work with," she said.

She added that apart from working with prisoners, the psychology services also trains prison officers in trauma, mental health, challenging behaviour. The psychologist said prisoner officers are also supported in being resilient in a challenging work environment. 

To listen to the interview with Ms Regan, Edel Cunningham, Head Teacher at Cork Prison and Sheila Connolly, CEO of Cork Alliance Service which works with people released from prison and living in the Cork area.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2Z5teKmCDEDCIipISeFw3j

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media