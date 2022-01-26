Search

27 Jan 2022

Judge stresses fairness and consistency in sentencing in Electric Picnic drugs case in Laois

A District Court Judge stressed she had to be fair and consistent in her sentencing, at Portlaoise court last week. 

Judge Catherine Staines made her comments in the case of Craig Fitzgerald, 27, of 29 Seabury Meadows, Malahide, Dublin who was charged with possession of ketamine, MDMA and cocaine at the Electric Picnic on August 31, 2019. 

He pleaded guilty. 

The court heard he had been given the benefit of the Probation Act on two previous occasions. 

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that his mother was with him in court. He worked in retail and had a letter and his CV for the court. 

Judge Staines said he had been given an opportunity twice before. He had ignored the chances he had been given. 

Ms Fitzpatrick said that Mr Fitzgerald had cycled to the Electric Picnic for charity and had raised €800.

Mr Fitzgerald’s mother told the Judge he was a good lad and this would never happen again. 

Judge Staines said the opportunities given by the court for people on first time offences for possession of drugs and public order matters was very good.

She stressed that Mr Fitzgerald had been given a chance twice before and she had to be consistent with her sentencing. Otherwise it devalued the opportunity given. 

She said she had to be fair and consistent. 

She convicted him on possession of cocaine, fining him €200. The other two matters were taken into account. 

A recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal. 

