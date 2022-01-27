Search

Intoxicated on Laois road

Reporter:

Express Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man was intoxicated and did not know where he was, Portlaoise district court heard last week.

Ronald Mackey, 64, of Ballitore Hill, Ballitore, Kildare was charged with intoxication at the Link Road, Portarlington on January 4 this year. He pleaded guilty. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 12pm on that date gardaí received a report of a man intoxicated at the Link Road, Portarlington. He did not know where he was

Solicitor Brian Duffy said that Mr Mackey was homeless at the time. He had cooperated with the gardaí and was very remorseful. He was in stable accommodation now. 

Judge Staines noted that Mr Mackey had had a lot of difficulties in his life. She said he was now engaging with AA and counselling. She applied the Probation Act, saying she hoped that he would get the help he needed.  

