Jurisdiction refused by District Court in case of man charged with assault of garda and paramedic in Laois town

District Court Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction in a case involving two charges of assault causing harm, at Portlaoise court last week.
Rory Freeman, 27, of 54 Higgins Park, Fairgreen, Portlaoise appeared before the court facing two charges of assault causing harm, three charges of assault, one of criminal damage and intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and three charges for willful obstruction at that address on March 17, 2021.
The matter was before the court to decide jurisdiction on Thursday last.
The court heard that Mr Freeman had allegedly assaulted a female garda and an ambulance operator on the date in question.
Judge Staines refused jurisdiction on the two charges of assault causing harm, noting that Mr Freeman had allegedly kicked a female garda in the chest and punched a paramedic. She noted that the other matters would most likely travel with the two charges of assault causing harm.
The matter was put back to April 7 for the preparation of a Book of Evidence.
