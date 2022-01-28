Laois Gardaí appeal after string of car break-ins

Laois Gardaí want the public's help in tracking down thieves who robbed cars in Mountrath in the past number of days.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division made an appeal in a statement.
"Gardai in Mountrath are appealing for witnesses to a large number of theft from cars in the town area in the early hours of last Sunday and Monday 23rd and 24th of January.
"Any information to Mountrath Garda Station or Portlaoise Detective Branch," they said.
The number to call is 0578674100.
