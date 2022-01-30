Search

30 Jan 2022

Woman charged with theft from Penneys in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

30 Jan 2022 10:48 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman charged with theft from Penneys in Portlaoise was given the benefit of the Probation Act at Portlaoise district court last week. 

Carrie Keegan, 38, of 46 College View, Mountmellick was charged with theft from Penneys at the Laois Shopping Centre on December 18, 2021. 

The court heard that on that date Ms Keegan entered Penneys and took items to the value of  €62.50. They were in her handbag and were recovered. 

Ms Keegan apologised for it. 

The court heard she was on a suspended sentence from Portlaoise Circuit Court on a robbery charge. She had been sentenced to three and a half years, with the final two suspended. 

Appearing for Ms Keegan, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said she had been released from the Dochas Women’s Prison last June and had gone to St. Francis Farm. 

She had relapsed with alcohol and she had alcohol taken on the day of his incident.

The goods were recovered. 

Mr Fitzgerald said she had extensive underlying issues, but she appears to be doing well. 

She accepted she was under a suspended sentence. 

Judge Catherine Staines said she would have to send her back to Portlaoise Circuit Court to deal with the suspended sentence matter on February 10. 

The Judge applied the Probation Act on this offence, noting Ms Keegan’s serious efforts to get off heroin. 

