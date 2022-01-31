Laois Offaly gardaí investigate theft of huge sum of cash

Laois Offaly Gardaí have launched an investigation after a substantial sum of money was stolen in Edenderry.

The incident occurred in the centre of the town on Saturday, January 29, between 1 and 2pm.

"Notes of €500, €200 and €100 were included in the amount stolen and may be tendered locally," gardaí said.

"A wallet was subsequently recovered with the monies missing near the bus stop at O'Connell Square. If you can assist in our investigations please contact us on 0469731290 or 057 932 7600."

Gardaí also issued advice to other people who may be in possession of large amounts of cash or carrying out banking transactions and withdrawals from an ATM

"Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter the bank.

"Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.

"Take your bank bag or envelope with you to your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.

"Always vary your routes and times for cash drops and collections and consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash," they added.

If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a Garda station, they advised.