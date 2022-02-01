Fined for breach of Covid rules in Laois

A man was fined for breaching Covid movement rules, at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.
John Keane, 33, of 1 Quarry Mews, Mitchel St., Thurles was charged with breach of the Covid movement regulations at Portlaoise railway station on February 9, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court Mr Keane was stopped and searched at Portlaoise railway station on that date. He had no reason to be there.
He was currently serving a sentence in Mountjoy, and he appeared via video link at the court.
He was fined €100.
Also fined for breaching Covid movement regulations was Vandana Munteanu, 26, of Apartment 4, Wellington House, French Church Street, Portarlington. She was charged with the breach at Downeys Garage, Portlaoise on January 31, 2021.
