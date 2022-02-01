Laois gardaí got a grip on this baldy driver in Portlaoise

Car carted off
The driver of a car saw the vehicle carted by Laois Gardaí this week after being stopped in Portlaoise for bald and damaged tyres.
The Laois Offaly Gardaí said it was just the wheels the were problematic when they investigated.
"Portlaoise Garda out and about today detected this driver with mobility app. No NCT No Road Tax and No Grip," said a statement.
The mobility app allows the gardaí to check a driver's status when out on patrol.
