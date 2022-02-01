Called female Garda a 'f****** b****' in Laois town

A man received a one month prison sentence for public order charges, at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

John Paul Delaney, 31, of 7 Clonrooske View, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Portlaoise, on December 21, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Delaney was unsteady on his feet and was walking in front of traffic.

When Garda Lisa Murray approached him he called her ‘a f****** b****.’ He was intoxicated.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time.

Appearing for Mr Delaney, solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a 31-year old married man who was not presently working. He had a letter of apology to Garda Murray and had apologised to her within twenty minutes after the incident on the night at Portlaoise Garda Station.

He was very sorry for his behaviour. He had not been drinking but his family had gone out just before Christmas. His father was missing and the family was under stress. A lot of drink was consumed on the night.

When Mr Delaney came out of the pub he remembered little of what happened after that.

He was very embarrassed by the incident.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he was in breach of a suspended sentence on a drugs charge.

She said she was not revoking that. She sentenced him to one month in the Midlands Prison, saying that alcohol was not an excuse for this kind of behaviour.

She noted he had been given community service before. Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.