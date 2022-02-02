Speeding driver had alcohol and drugs in system on Laois motorway

A man who was detected speeding had drink and drugs in his system, the local court heard last week.

Josef Ivanisko, 30, of 27 Church View, Blackcastle Shopping Centre, Navan was charged with breach of covid regulations, no insurance, no driving licence, speeding and drink and drug driving at the M7 Morette on March 28, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 6.45pm on the date in question a vehicle was detected doing 144kph in a 120kph zone.

Mr Ivanisko was also outside the 5km regulation from his home.

He had a blood reading of 55 for alcohol and also had cocaine and cannabis in his system.

Appearing for Mr Ivanisko, solicitor Philip Meagher said he had consumed intoxicants the day before. He thought he would be clear. He had no particular reason for being outside his own area on the day.

Judge Staines noted he had no insurance either.

He was fined €200 for no insurance and disqualified for two years. He was fined €100 for speeding, he was disqualified for two years for drug driving, and fined €100 and disqualified for one year for drink driving.

No driving licence and the movement of persons was taken into account.