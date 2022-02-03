Man charged with assault at Laois prison sent for trial

A man charged with assault causing harm at the Midlands Prison Portlaoise was sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court last week.
Ross Nolan, 26, of 18 Radharc na Mara, Coolcotts, Wexford Town is charged with assault causing harm at the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise on December 20, 2019 and the alleged production of a makeshift knife with a toothbrush handle on the same date.
He was sent for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore, on February 8. One Junior Counsel was assigned and legal aid was granted to solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick.
Michael Cummins and Aimee Cummins, Dealer Principals and Pat Mooney, Sales Manager, Cummins Motor Group
Portarlington GAA celebrates winning the 2021 Laois GAA County Senior Football title O'Moore Park Portlaoise
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.