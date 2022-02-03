Search

05 Feb 2022

Prison sentence for drink driving in Laois

Express Reporter

03 Feb 2022 9:24 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man received a prison sentence for drink driving, at Portlaoise district court on Thursday last. 

Kevin Quinn, 36, of Ballydownan, Geashill was charged with dangerous driving and drink driving on the Tullamore Road, Portarlington on July 2, 2020. The dangerous driving charge was reduced to careless driving. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that there was an accident on the day. Mr Quinn had rear ended another vehicle. There was extensive damage done. He had spun the other vehicle around. 

He had a urine reading for alcohol of 182. 

Defence Counsel, Suzanne Dooner said he was a 36-year old man with two children. He should have known better. She characterised the incident as very much a once off. He was meeting an old friend and had planned to have one drink. He ended up having a few drinks though and had stupidly driven home. 

He was very remorseful and had apologised. He had pleaded guilty early. 

Judge Catherine Staines noted this was his third conviction for drink driving. She imposed a three month prison sentence to the Midlands Prison and disqualified him from driving for four years. 

A recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal. 

