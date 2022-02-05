Community on alert in Laois Carlow border town

The people of Graiguecullen are invited to a meeting to sign up for a local Community Alert scheme.
The Graiguecullen Community Alert is hosting the information and sign-up meeting in the Parish Centre on Monday, February 21 from 6.30pm – 8pm.
The sign up cost is €10 per year.
Garda representatives will be in attendance to advise on safety in the home/community in the town which straddles Carlow and Laois.
