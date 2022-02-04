Man is dealing with issues, court in Laois told

A man was dealing with drugs and homeless issues, Portlaoise district court heard on Thursday last.

Lloyd Murray, 31, of 27 Mask Avenue, Artane, Dublin 5, was charged with making off without payment for diesel from the Maxol Station, Main Street, Portarlington on July 27, 2016.

It was noted there were five bench warrants in this case.

Judge Catherine Staines noted the cost to the State of this case coming to court.

She asked if Mr Murray had ever paid the €25.

Appearing for Mr Murray, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he had €30 in court that day.

Mr Fitzgerald said Mr Murray was in the St. Vincent de Paul hospital in Dublin. He had gotten off ketamine. He was dealing with his drugs and homeless issues.

He appeared to be in a better place now.

Judge Staines noted that the offence had happened in 2016, he had compensated the garage now and he had a place to stay now. She also noted his issues with drugs and homelessness. She also noted he had been in custody because of the warrants.

She applied Section 1(2) of the Probation Act.