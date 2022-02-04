Man intoxicated in Laois had to be arrested for his own safety

A man was fined for intoxication at Portlaoise district court last week.
John O’Brien, 34, of 58 Rushall, Shannon St., Mountrath was charged with intoxication on December 14, 2021.
The court heard he was intoxicated on the day and had to be arrested for his own safety.
Appearing for Mr O’Brien, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that his heroin use was now addressed. He had too much alcohol on this particular day.
He was fined €40.
