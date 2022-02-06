Came home intoxicated in Laois town

A man came home intoxicated and became abusive, Portlaoise court was told last recently.
Brian Harte, 22, of 18 Marian Hill, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at that address on April 25, 2021.
The court heard that on that date he came home intoxicated at 1.35am and he became abusive. He was shouting and roaring. His mother called the gardaí.
Appearing for Mr Harte, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he lived at home. He was in receipt of a disability payment. He had autism and ADHD. He worked in the NLN. He had linked in with Merchants Quay. He had apologised to the gardaí and his mother.
Judge Staines sought a probation report for April 21.
