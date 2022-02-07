Search

08 Feb 2022

Former fitness instructor convicted after cocaine found in midlands house

Former fitness instructor convicted after cocaine found in Offaly house

Camilla McLoughlin

07 Feb 2022 7:23 PM

Cocaine worth over €2,000 was discovered in the previous home of a former fitness instructor, last week’s Tullamore District Court heard.

In his evidence to the court Garda Sgt James O’Sullivan said that on June 11, 2021, gardai executed a warrant under section 26 of the misuse of drugs act to search a home in Kilbrook, Tullamore.

There they discovered 31 grams of cocaine with a street value of €2,170. Darren Raleigh, 51, Austin Friar Street, Mullingar, was arrested and made a full admission that the drugs were his for sale and supply.

He had no previous convictions for drugs but had other convictions for public order and driving offences which dated back to 2009.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Raleigh was a 33-year-old man who prior to Covid had been a fitness instructor. He had two children that he was trying to support. He said there had been no money coming in and he was in a bad place. He took the opportunity to store the drugs and developed a cocaine habit and had incurred debts as a result.

Judge Staines noted that Mr Raleigh had no previous convictions for drugs offences. She put the case back for a probation report and a community service report and she adjourned the case to April 27.

