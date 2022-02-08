Gardaí on Laois Dublin commuter trains giving domestic violence advice

Gardai on a local commuter train / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Gardaí are back on the beat on the Portlaoise to Dublin commuter train line.
The objective of the latest initiative is to prevent anti-social behaviour on trains and at railway stations.
Gardaí say they are also engaging with passengers and giving advice about personal safety and domestic violence.
Crime prevention advice about bicycles and other property is also offered to members of the public.
The patrols were also carried out on the Carlow to Dublin line by Kildare-stationed gardaí.
