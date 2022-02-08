Search

09 Feb 2022

Man tells Judge he likes his drink at Laois court

Reporter:

Express Reporter

08 Feb 2022 9:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man told Judge Catherine Staines that he liked his drink, at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last. 

Eddie Gallagher, 31, of Nua Healthcare, Ard Brea Lodge, Gillstown, Athboy, Co. Meath was before the court on three charges of assault at Innisfree House, Annamoe, Portarlington on September 4, 2021. 

A charge of criminal damage was withdrawn. 

He pleaded guilty. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Gallagher became very violent on the day. There were three injured parties. 

Steven O’Reilly received 12 to 15 kicks on the shins. He also received four to five headbutts on the shoulder.

John Mooney was dragged to the ground and received kicks to the head. Mr Gallagher attempted to grab his private parts. He was also kicked on the right shoulder and knee. He ended up with bruises to his left knee. 

Mr Gallagher attempted to bite Mary Devoy on the face and arm. He kicked her in the middle of the back.

Appearing for Mr Gallagher, defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said he had been in care all his life. He accepted his aggression flares up when he had alcohol consumed. 

He was trying to deal with matters. He had no previous convictions. 

He had been found fit to plead, and the fitness to plea report was before the court. 

Ms Dooner said there were a number of complex issues. 

Judge Catherine Staines queried how long it would take to get victim impact reports. 

Sgt Kirby noted it would be about two to three weeks. 

Mr Gallagher said in court that he still had tensions and he could break again. 

Judge Staines told him she was putting the case back and that she wanted to get a letter from the three people to help her decide what to do. 

She told him it was important he did not consume alcohol. 

“I understand Judge. I like my drink,” replied Mr Gallagher. 

Judge Staines adjourned the matter to February 24, saying she would make her decision then. 

