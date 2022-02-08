Circuit Court hears €100,000 allegedly stolen at Laois school

The prosecution of a man for alleged offences involving the theft of some €100,000 at a Laois school has been adjourned to February 17 next.
Portlaoise Circuit Court (sitting in Tullamore) heard an application today from Malachy McNulty, 39, Summerhill, Beladd, for a second defence counsel.
Suzanne Dooner, BL, appearing for the defence, made the application and told Judge Keenan Johnson that Mr McNulty was being prosecuted in relation to 361 counts of theft amounting to €100,000 over a two year period at a special needs school.
Judge Johnson extended legal aid to cover a second counsel.
It was the first mention of the case at the Circuit Court following his prosecution at Portlaoise District Court in January in relation to alleged theft and fraud offences at St Francis School, Portlaoise on dates from 2017 onwards.
At that sitting a book of evidence was served and Mr McNulty was sent for trial.
Legal aid was granted and solicitor Barry Fitzgerald was assigned, with one junior counsel. Bail had previously been granted.
