Woman 'foolishly' agreed to drive friend in Laois town

A woman foolishly volunteered to drive her friend, Portlaoise District Court heard last Thursday.

Margaret Carthy, 40, of 26 Rioch Court, Kilkenny was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at Parknahown, Cullahilll on December 13, 2021 and also with giving a false name and address.

The court heard she was in breach of a suspended sentence.

Appearing for Ms Carthy, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said she was a single mother who had a difficult life.

He noted she had a raft of previous road traffic offences. On this date her friend had drink taken and needed to go and collect her social welfare payment. Ms Carthy foolishly volunteered to drive her.

Judge Staines said it should be a prison sentence but noted that Ms Carthy had a lot of difficulties.

The Judge stressed that Ms Carthy cannot drive. She fined her €100 and disqualified her for ten years.

She remanded her on bail to appear at Waterford District Court on February 17 for a consideration of the revocation of her suspended sentence