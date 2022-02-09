Search

10 Feb 2022

Man allegedly groped women in Laois town

Man allegedly groped women in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

09 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man appeared at Portlaoise District Court facing two charges of alleged sexual assault, last week. 

The incidents are alleged to have taken place at Portlaoise Leisure Centre and the Railway Station in August and September 2020. 

The court was given an outline of the case, to determine jurisdiction. 

The court heard that at Portlaoise Leisure Centre a woman was allegedly followed by a man who grabbed her on the buttocks. On another date at Portlaoise train station he allegedly put his hands up a woman’s skirt and groped her buttocks. 

Judge Staines refused jurisdiction saying it was far too serious a matter for the District Court. 

The court heard he was on station bail. 

The Judge queried should he be on bail. Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he did enjoy the presumption of innocence. 

Conditions were subsequently set that he sign on three times weekly at the Garda Station; he is to reside at his address, provide gardai with a mobile number, surrender his passport and have no contact with the alleged injured parties. The case was adjourned to April 21 for preparation of a Book of Evidence. 

Reporting restrictions were also imposed to protect the identities of the alleged injured parties. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media