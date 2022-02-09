Man allegedly groped women in Laois town

A man appeared at Portlaoise District Court facing two charges of alleged sexual assault, last week.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place at Portlaoise Leisure Centre and the Railway Station in August and September 2020.

The court was given an outline of the case, to determine jurisdiction.

The court heard that at Portlaoise Leisure Centre a woman was allegedly followed by a man who grabbed her on the buttocks. On another date at Portlaoise train station he allegedly put his hands up a woman’s skirt and groped her buttocks.

Judge Staines refused jurisdiction saying it was far too serious a matter for the District Court.

The court heard he was on station bail.

The Judge queried should he be on bail. Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he did enjoy the presumption of innocence.

Conditions were subsequently set that he sign on three times weekly at the Garda Station; he is to reside at his address, provide gardai with a mobile number, surrender his passport and have no contact with the alleged injured parties. The case was adjourned to April 21 for preparation of a Book of Evidence.

Reporting restrictions were also imposed to protect the identities of the alleged injured parties.