Man due in court after drug seizure near Laois

Drugs seized PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Gardaí say officers in Athy and Kildare town have seized cannabis worth approximately €100,000 and have arrested one man in the course of an operation.
A statement said that part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in Kildare, Gardaí searched a residential property in Kildare town on Wednesday, February 9.
"In the course of the search Cannabis with an estimated street value of €100k was recovered (analysis pending).
A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.
"The man has since been charged to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court this afternoon, Thursday, February 10, 2022, in connection with the case.
"The drugs seized will be forwarded for FSI for analysis," said Gardaí.
Investigations are ongoing added the guards.
