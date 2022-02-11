Man appears in court arising from big Laois drugs haul

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody by Nenagh District Court to appear before Portlaoise District Court on February 17 on six charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Jacek Dulinski with an address at Clonagown, Ballyfin, is charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Clonagown on February 9, 2022.
He is further charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Roundwood, Mountrath, on the same date.
He is also charged with possession of amphetamine and possession of amphetamine for sale or supply at Roundwood on the same date.
There was no application for bail.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Mr Dulinski in custody and granted an application for a Polish interpreter to attend the next court date.
