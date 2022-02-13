Search

13 Feb 2022

Urinated in garda cell in Laois town

Urinated in garda cell in Laois town

Portlaoise Garda Station

A man urinated in a cell at Portlaoise garda station, Portlaoise District Court heard last week. 

Ronan Courtney, 29, of 38 Rockview Green, Portlaoise was charged with criminal damage at  Portlaoise garda station on December 21, 2021 and intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Market Square, Portlaoise on the same date. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 8pm at Market Square, Portlaoise on that date there was a report of a man in a very intoxicated state. 

He had to be arrested for his own safety. He shouted obscenities at the gardaí. At Portlaoise garda station he urinated on the cell floor. 

Appearing for Mr Courtney, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that he apologised to the gardaí. He had a letter of apology to the sergeant in the station. 

Ms Fitzpatrick said that he was a 29-year old man who lived at home. He had worked with horses but suffered a physical injury which left him with a disability. He also has difficulties with his mental health. His medication had been changed and as a result he had been unable to sleep. He had used alcohol to help him. He had €300 in court. 

He had not purposefully urinated in the cell but had done so during an intoxicated state. 

There was a letter of apology from him and a letter from his mother. 

Judge Catherine Staines queried whether he had stopped drinking. 

Ms Fitzpatrick said he had, saying he was disgusted with his behaviour. 

He was seeking a part time job.

Judge Staines noted he had €300, and also noted the letters. She also noted the change in medication and he had resorted to alcohol as a result. He was no longer drinking. 

She applied the Probation Act, Section 1(2).

