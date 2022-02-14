Man in 60s due in court after Gardai raid on "sophisticated" cannabis growhouse in attic

Gardai seize significant quantity of drugs after raid on growhouse near Offaly border
A man aged in his sixties is due in court after a garda raid led to the discovery of cannabis growhouse in the attic of a house.
Gardaí say they seized over €125,000 worth of the drug and arrested and charged one man following a search of a residence in a rural location between Nenagh and Toomevara, Co Tipperary afternoon under Operation Tara.
In the course of the search Gardaí say they discovered a "sophisticated" grow-house in the attic of the residence containing 17 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €13,600.
In further searches of the house, Gardaí say they located four sealed buckets containing vacuum packed amounts of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €112,000.
In total, €125,600 of suspected cannabis herb was seized (pending analysis).
A man in his early 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He has since been charged in connection with the case and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court (sitting at Nenagh) at 10:30am on Monday, February 14.
