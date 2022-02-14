Banks alerted as Laois woman in court money laundering charges

Gardaí at Naas District Court on Thursday, February 10, claimed that a Laois woman took €15,000 in contravention of the Money Laundering and Terrorism Act 2010.
Julia Rusan, with an address at The Gatehouse, Emo, is accused of taking property which was the proceeds of criminal conduct under Section 7 1-A of the Act.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that AIB alerted Zurich Bank of the transaction. He also said that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed a trial by indictment against the 22-year-old defendant.
Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to grant bail for Ms Rusan until July 7, with her bond set at €5,000.
A book of evidence is also due to be presented on this date.
