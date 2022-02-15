Search

15 Feb 2022

Man gave false information to Laois Gardaí on missing person case 

15 Feb 2022 6:23 PM

A man gave false information, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday last. 

Robert Dwane, 27, of 25 Mountain View, Portlaoise was charged with giving false information at Portlaoise Garda Station on March 29, 2021. 

The court heard that Mr Dwane was in custody at Portlaoise Garda Station at the time he gave false information relating to a high profile missing person case. 

This had led to a waste of Garda man hours. 

Mr Dwane later admitted to making it up. 

Defending, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Dwane was at the height of a heroin addiction at this time. He had the erroneous belief that doing this might assist him. 

The court heard he was due before Portlaoise Circuit Court on May 16. Judge Staines remanded him on bail to May 26 for sentencing on this matter. 

