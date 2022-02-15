Woman charged with assault of other woman in Laois restaurant felt aggrieved by comment

A woman charged with assault felt aggrieved over a comment, Portlaoise court heard last week.

Iveta Pacajova, 38, of 386 Market Mews, Maryborough Village, Portlaoise was charged with assault at Laois Kebab House on January 18, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 1am on that date people were queuing for food at the Laois Kebab House. A woman was grabbed by the hair and pulled to the ground by another woman who started to claw at her.

The woman required some hospital treatment and was on painkillers for a while.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said that Ms Pacajova was a 38-year old woman with five children. She was Czech and had spent 22-years in Ireland.

She had an unblemished record. She was a part time housekeeper in a hotel.

She went out about once a year. On this occasion she had not had a drink in seven months.

She was waiting for food and had a lot of alcohol taken. A comment was made about her appearance and she felt aggrieved by this comment. She escalated the incident.

She had indicated in a letter of apology her shame and embarrassment over what had happened. It was a once off. She was extremely sorry over what had happened.

Judge Staines noted she had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty.

The injured party did not want a victim impact report. The Judge noted she had five children. This incident appeared out of character.

She fined her €100 and ordered €500 in compensation for the injured party from the court poor box.