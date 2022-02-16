Two months to come up with 'some compensation' for car bought in Laois and not paid for

A man was given two months to come up with €2,000 by way of compensation for a car which he had not paid for, at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.

Richard Cotter, of Glenlarhan, Castleisland, Kerry appeared before Portlaoise District Court charged with forgery and making a gain at The Rock, Mountmellick on November 20, 2020.

The court heard that Mr Cotter had bought a car. He signed his mother’s name to the cheque. The car was a silver Lexus and he paid €6,450 for it. The cheque subsequently bounced.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that Mr Cotter had made numerous appointments to meet the injured party but never did.

The engine to the car had been blown and it was no longer in working order.

It would cost thousands to repair.

Solicitor, Philip Meagher said the difficulty with the engine arose when it was in Mr Cotter’s possession.

Judge Staines noted that on December 21 he had €1,200 saved for the injured party. She queried what had happened to that.

Mr Meagher said that his social welfare had been cancelled.

The Judge noted Mr Cotter had not one penny in court on the day.

In evidence, the woman who sold the car said it had been absolutely wrecked.

Mr Meagher acknowledged that she was at a complete loss. He suggested there might be some nominal salvage value.

The Judge noted that Mr Cotter had been living at home and supported by his mother. The €6,450 had been owed by him for a year and a half and nothing had been paid.

She also noted that at the time he bought the vehicle he had been disqualified from driving.

The seller said the car had been declared off the road when it was sold, and there was no insurance on it. They were at a total loss of the car and the money.

Mr Meagher sought a short adjournment of a month for Mr Cotter to pay €1,000.

He said that he had a job offer and it was genuine.

Judge Staines said it was quite clear Mr Cotter had not taken the matter seriously. He had not paid one penny, stated the Judge.

She adjourned the matter for two months for Mr Cotter to pay €2,000 in the hope that Ms Bentley might get some compensation.