Search

16 Feb 2022

Prison sentence for driving car at Garda in Laois town

Prison sentence for driving car at Garda in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

16 Feb 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A  man drove a car at Garda, Portlaoise District Court was told on Thursday last. 

Ciaran Williamson, 31, of 31 Carmody Way, Portlaoise was charged with an assault on a peace officer at Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy on May 1, 2020. 

Sgt. JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 7.55pm on that date the gardaí and members of the Drugs Unit were carrying out a search of a house under a warrant. 

Mr Williamson was seen in a black VW Passat in a cul de sac. Garda Galwey stood near the vehicle. It accelerated towards Garda Galway who was wearing a high viz jacket. 

Garda Galwey shouted to Mr Williamson to stop a number of times. He did not and Garda Galwey was forced to jump out of the way. He was hit on the wrist but had no injuries. 

The court heard that Mr Williamson was currently serving a sentence on other matters. 

Defending solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said that Mr Williamson had a letter of apology for the garda and he offered compensation. 

He had a serious drug problem and he was in a bad place at this time. It was a once off incident. 

Judge Staines said that it was an extremely serious incident. Mr Williamson had driven his car at the garda who was clearly visible. She noted he had pleaded guilty, and there was a number of testimonials from his family, which said he treated them well. 

He had had a difficult childhood. There was a victim impact report before the court, but the Judge said she would not read it out in court. 

She said it was a very frightening incident.

The Judge said she was taking into consideration his plea and the factors mentioned in mitigation and she sentenced him to ten months in prison. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media