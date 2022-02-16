Prison sentence for driving car at Garda in Laois town

A man drove a car at Garda, Portlaoise District Court was told on Thursday last.

Ciaran Williamson, 31, of 31 Carmody Way, Portlaoise was charged with an assault on a peace officer at Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy on May 1, 2020.

Sgt. JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 7.55pm on that date the gardaí and members of the Drugs Unit were carrying out a search of a house under a warrant.

Mr Williamson was seen in a black VW Passat in a cul de sac. Garda Galwey stood near the vehicle. It accelerated towards Garda Galway who was wearing a high viz jacket.

Garda Galwey shouted to Mr Williamson to stop a number of times. He did not and Garda Galwey was forced to jump out of the way. He was hit on the wrist but had no injuries.

The court heard that Mr Williamson was currently serving a sentence on other matters.

Defending solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said that Mr Williamson had a letter of apology for the garda and he offered compensation.

He had a serious drug problem and he was in a bad place at this time. It was a once off incident.

Judge Staines said that it was an extremely serious incident. Mr Williamson had driven his car at the garda who was clearly visible. She noted he had pleaded guilty, and there was a number of testimonials from his family, which said he treated them well.

He had had a difficult childhood. There was a victim impact report before the court, but the Judge said she would not read it out in court.

She said it was a very frightening incident.

The Judge said she was taking into consideration his plea and the factors mentioned in mitigation and she sentenced him to ten months in prison.