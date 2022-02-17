Search

17 Feb 2022

Man punched holes in wall of hotel room in Laois

Man punched holes in wall of hotel room in Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

17 Feb 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man appeared before Portlaoise District Court last week charged with criminal damage at a hotel.

Gary Doyle, 31, of the Iveagh Trust Hostel, Bride Road, Dublin, was before the court on two charges of criminal damage at Room 124 of the Midlands Park Hotel on January 15 this year and intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Citypark, Jessop Street, Portlaoise on the same date. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 10pm on that date gardaí were called to a disturbance at the hotel. When gardaí arrived they observed a man running towards the car park. 

When they approached him he called them ‘effing b*******’. 

In room 124 there was damage to the wall of €2,200. Mr Doyle had punched holes in the wall. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Doyle suffered from depression and anxiety. He was on new medication and had drunk on that. 

He was with his partner in the hotel and they had an argument. He had punched the wall. His behaviour towards the gardaí had been appalling. 

His background had led to depression and anxiety. 

Ms Fitzpatrick said he had paid for three nights in the hotel and had spent two nights there. She said the hotel had taken €500 from his account on the same night. 

She also said that the damage needed to be investigated. 

Judge Catherine Staines sought a Restorative Justice Report for May 12 which would allow input from the hotel. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media