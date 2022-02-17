Laois court hears warm tributes to departing District Court Judge Catherine Staines

Portlaoise District Court heard warm tributes to Judge Catherine Staines on Thursday, following news of her appointment as a Circuit Court Judge.

The Judge has spent the past 11-years in the Laois and Offaly District.

Speaking on behalf of the legal practitioners in the area, solicitor Philip Meagher thanked Judge Staines for her courtesy. “Thank you for your courtesy and professionalism in dealing with us,” he said.

“We are very sad to be losing you but we are delighted with your escalation.”

Mr Meagher noted the huge volume of work before the court which he said the Judge had dealt with incredibly well.

“The highest compliment we can pay you is that the standard you have set has made us better.”

Sgt JJ Kirby recalled meeting Judge Staines as a young practitioner in Dublin 27-years ago.

“What stood out was your compassion for the marginalised in society. Whoever comes after you will have very big boots to fill,” he stated.

He noted her work with young people. “Your grandfather, the first Garda Commissioner would be very proud of you,” he added.

The court clerk thanked the Judge for all she had done over her 11-year tenure.

Noting that she wasn’t sure if it was nearly 30-years since her days in Dublin, Judge Staines said that she had really enjoyed her time in Portlaoise and it was a privilege to serve here.

“The solicitors here are very professional and courteous and I could always rely on what I was told. We do get through an enormous amount of work and this is due to the excellent court staff.”

She also thanked the sergeant and the Gardaí. “The Gardaí here always turn up and are ready to prosecute. It is a very difficult job,” she noted.

“I know Portlaoise well and I am going to miss all the traders. They have always supported the work of the court as regards Community Service and Restorative Justice.

"The Garda Youth Diversion Programme does excellent work and I want to acknowledge that.”

Judge Staines said she looked forward to the new challenge.

Judge Staines will remain in the District for a few weeks, before taking up her new appointment.

It is expected to be some time before a permanent replacement will be appointed for her.