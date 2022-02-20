Man further remanded on drugs charges in Laois  

A man facing a number of charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act was further remanded in custody at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.
Jacek Dulinski, 43, with an address at Clonagown, Ballyfin, is charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Clonagown on February 9, 2022. He is further charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Roundwood, Mountrath, on the same date. He is also charged with possession of amphetamine and possession of amphetamine for sale or supply at Roundwood on the same date.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald noted that it was allegedly a large quantity of drugs.
Judge Staines remanded him in custody to March 3 for DPP directions. There was no application for bail.
