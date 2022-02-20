Search

20 Feb 2022

Laois man has to take first step to get treatment for alcohol problem

A man was told the court would support him in his efforts to get treatment for his alcohol problem, at Portlaoise District Court last week. 

William Phelan, 55, Paddock, Mountrath was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Lyster Square, Portlaoise on December 3, 2021. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said there was a report before the court and it was not great. 

Mr Fitzgerald acknowledged that Mr Phelan had been given opportunities. He said that what was emerging was an issue over the financial aspect of treatment. 

There was a financial difficulty with attending Cuan Mhuire. Treatment was the best way forward for him. 

He had been in touch with Merchants Quay and had been told there was a grant available for him. 

Mr Fitzgerald noted that it was a 12-week programme in Cuan Mhuire but said that Mr Phelan had not tried yet to get in. 

Judge Staines told Mr Phelan the court would support him, but he had to take the first step. 

She told him that nothing would change unless he dealt with it. She noted that he became aggressive when he drank and became someone he was not. 

She adjourned the matter to March 3 for an update on his cooperation with Merchants Quay and getting into Cuan Mhuire. She reiterated that the court would help him with that. 

