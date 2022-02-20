Frightening cache of lethal weapons seized in midlands

Guns, knives, hatchets batons are among the items seized by gardaí on an operation in the midlands over the weekend.
Garda HQ said a large number of weapons and over 6,000 illegal cigarettes during the course of a search of a premises in Co Longford Saturday, afternoon February 19.
"At approximately 3pm on Saturday, 19th February, 2022, Longford Gardaí assisted by the Longford District Detective Unit, the Community Engagement Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit, conducted a search under warrant at a premises in Longford town.
"During the course of this search, 18 large knives, 11 imitation firearms, 1 small hatchet, 1 canister of pepper spray and 1 baton were seized along with a number of other items. In addition to this, 6,300 illegal cigarettes with an estimated value of €4,725 were also seized. All of the seized items have been sent for analysis," gardaí said.
The statement issued on Sunday said no arrests have been made at this time but investigations are ongoing.
‘This is the perfect holiday for lovers of the outdoors with spectacular walking trails. But for me it was the welcoming nature of the people that made the trip so special,’ writes Fergal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.