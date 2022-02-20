Search

21 Feb 2022

Frightening cache of lethal weapons seized in midlands

Thousands of euro worth of f illegal cigarettes also confiscated by Gardí

Frightening cache of lethal weapons seized in midlands

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

20 Feb 2022 10:10 PM

Guns, knives, hatchets batons are among the items seized by gardaí on an operation in the midlands over the weekend.

Garda HQ said a large number of weapons and over 6,000 illegal cigarettes during the course of a search of a premises in Co Longford Saturday, afternoon February 19.

"At approximately 3pm on Saturday, 19th February, 2022, Longford Gardaí assisted by the Longford District Detective Unit, the Community Engagement Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit, conducted a search under warrant at a premises in Longford town.

"During the course of this search, 18 large knives, 11 imitation firearms, 1 small hatchet, 1 canister of pepper spray and 1 baton were seized along with a number of other items. In addition to this, 6,300 illegal cigarettes with an estimated value of €4,725 were also seized. All of the seized items have been sent for analysis," gardaí said.

The statement issued on Sunday said no arrests have been made at this time but investigations are ongoing.

Feuding in Midlands county is ‘worst in country’ says Circuit Court judge

“It must be the worst county by a mile"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media