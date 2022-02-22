Search

23 Feb 2022

Woman kicked Garda in the crotch in Laois station

Express Reporter

22 Feb 2022 9:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman kicked a Garda in the crotch, Portlaoise District Court heard last week. 

Laura Tuohy, 38, of 12 Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick with assault and intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Mountmellick Garda Station on September 1, 2021

Garda Mick O’Connell told the court that on September 1, 2021 Ms Tuohy arrived at Mountmellick Garda Station in an intoxicated state. She was directed to leave by Garda Newport. However, she informed him she was going to assault him. 

She kicked him in the crotch. 

She was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station. 

She was cooperative and had not come to the attention of the Gardaí since. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick noted that Ms Tuohy had apologised to the injured garda. 

She had a very complex background, and suffered from chronic depression as well as bronchitis and insomnia. She also had a borderline personality disorder. 

She was on heavy medication and was attending the psychiatric department. 

She had called to Mountmellick Garda Station to enquire about an investigation regarding a relative. It was misguided. 

Judge Staines noted that she had assaulted the garda, she had only one previous conviction, had a complex background and was on heavy medication. She had pleaded guilty and had apologised. 

She applied the Probation Act, section 1(2). She also directed that €500 be given from the Court Poor Box to Garda Newport.

