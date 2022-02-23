Search

23 Feb 2022

Woman took drink and curlers from a shop in Laois

Woman took drink and curlers from a shop in Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

23 Feb 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman took drink and curlers from Aldi to try and pay off a debt, Portlaoise court heard last week. 

Tara Kane, 31, of 19 Clonroosk View, Portlaoise appeared in court on two charges of theft from Aldi on January 21 this year. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Ms Kane went into Aldi in Portlaoise. She took four bottles of Blackcastle and two bottles of Gordon Gin to the value of €78.03. Remington curlers were also taken. 

She made full admissions and was cooperative. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick noted that all goods had been recovered. Ms Kane was stopped at the door of the shop. 

Ms Fitzpatrick said she had been trying to pay off a debt at the time and was hoping to make money on these goods. 

She had a letter of apology and had pleaded guilty early. 

Judge Staines ordered 100-hours of community service in lieu of a four month prison sentence and put the matter to May 5. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media