Woman took drink and curlers from a shop in Laois

A woman took drink and curlers from Aldi to try and pay off a debt, Portlaoise court heard last week.

Tara Kane, 31, of 19 Clonroosk View, Portlaoise appeared in court on two charges of theft from Aldi on January 21 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Ms Kane went into Aldi in Portlaoise. She took four bottles of Blackcastle and two bottles of Gordon Gin to the value of €78.03. Remington curlers were also taken.

She made full admissions and was cooperative.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick noted that all goods had been recovered. Ms Kane was stopped at the door of the shop.

Ms Fitzpatrick said she had been trying to pay off a debt at the time and was hoping to make money on these goods.

She had a letter of apology and had pleaded guilty early.

Judge Staines ordered 100-hours of community service in lieu of a four month prison sentence and put the matter to May 5.