Man charged with number of thefts from Laois shops

A man appeared before Portlaoise District Court on a number of theft charges last Thursday.

Gerard Fennelly, 42, of 423 Market Mews, Maryborough Village, Portlaoise was charged with theft from Aldi on dates on November 30, 23, 19, 17, and theft from Lifestyle Portlaoise on August 21, 2020.

The court heard that on November 19, 2021 there was theft from Aldi of goods valued at €85.99; theft from Aldi on November 17, 2021 of goods valued €127.87; theft from Aldi on November 23 of goods valued at €22; theft from Aldi on November 30 of goods valued at €44. These items were alcohol and the total was €279.86.

There was a charge of theft from Lifestyle Sport on August 21, 2020 of clothing to the value of €305. This property was recovered but none of the other items had been recovered.

Appearing for Mr Fennelly, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he was a 42-year old man from Abbeyleix.

There was a pattern of theft linked to the feeding of his heroin addiction.

The November 2021 thefts were of alcohol. He had lost his place in the methadone clinic and had substituted heroin for alcohol.

There was an element of desperation to these thefts. He is still smoking heroin, but is hoping to get back to work and has work prospects.

Judge Staines noted he had been given every opportunity and he was fortunate to get on the methadone programme.

There were five thefts despite that.

Mr Fitzgerald said that the primary difficulty with heroin had been partly arrested.

Mr Fennelly said he wanted to get back on the programme.

Judge Staines asked that CADS be contacted to see where he was on the list and that it should be indicated the court was anxious he was on the list.

The case was later adjourned to see if a place could be secured in a treatment centre.