23 Feb 2022

Inspector of prisons in Portlaoise and other parts of Ireland resigns

Former Garda chief takes temporary charge of Prison inspection

Inspector of prisons in Portlaoise and other jails resigns

Conor Ganly

23 Feb 2022 5:53 PM

The head of the services that monitors conditions at jails in Portlaoise and other parts of Ireland has resigned, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee has confirmed.

Ms Patricia Gilheaney stepped down as Inspector of Prisons with effect from 16 February 2022 after four years in the post which leads the Office of Inspector of Prison in monitoring and if necessary investigating conditions and incidents in jails.

The Minister made the announcement on February 23 when she announced the appointment of Mr Mark Toland as the Inspector of Prisons, on a temporary interim basis.  

No specific reason was given for the resignation. The Department of Justice said planning for the recruitment process to appoint a new Inspector of Prisons commenced last summer after Ms Gilheaney indicated her intention to step down from her position. Minister payed tribute to the departing inspector.

“The role of Inspector of Prisons is so important and Patricia Gilheaney has led the office since 2018 with commendable dedication and commitment to her role and left a lasting legacy in the Inspection Framework for the Office of the Inspector of Prisons.  Despite the constraints of the pandemic, she has greatly increased the impact and influence of the Office.

“It was always clear to me that Patricia kept the human rights of people in prison at the heart of the Office’s work. I have always valued Patricia’s views and will continue to do so," she said.

Minister McEntee said the temporary appointment allows the Inspector’s oversight work to continue uninterrupted pending a permanent appointment. She added that a Top Level Appointment Competition by the Public Appointment Service, which was launched on 29th October 2021, to recruit a new Inspector of Prisons Service is expected to be completed shortly.

Mr Toland took up his position in a temporary capacity as Inspector of Prisons on 18th February 2022.

Mr Toland is currently the Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate and will continue in his current role during this interim appointment as Inspector of Prisons.

“I would like to thank Mark Toland for agreeing to take on this important role. Oversight and evaluation are vital to ensuring the safety and security of the often vulnerable people in the care of the State in prison and the office of the Inspector of Prisons plays a key role in ensuring this work is carried out to the highest standards,” said Minister McEntee.

Mark Toland was appointed Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate in November, 2017. Prior to being appointed Chief Inspector, he served as a Commissioner at the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission between 2016 and 2017and during that time he led a comprehensive whole of organisation review.

He previously served as a Deputy Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána Inspectorate from June 2012, a position he held for four and a half years. During that time, he was the lead inspector for several important inspections including the Crime Investigation, Changing Policing in Ireland and Responding to Child Sexual Abuse reports.

He joined the Metropolitan Police Service in 1980 where he served for 30 years prior to relocating to Ireland with his family in 2010.

Ms Gilheaney was appointed Inspector of Prisons in May 2018. She has a human rights background due to her psychiatric and general nursing background. Immediately prior to being Inspector she was Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission (MHC).

The Office of the Inspector of Prisons is a statutory but independent body set up under the Prisons Act 2007. Its mission is to support excellence in both delivery and outcomes in Ireland’s prisons through an independent programme of inspections and investigations.

