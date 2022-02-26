Man to strand trial charged with false imprisoning a woman in Midlands

The book of evidence was served by Garda Stacey O’Brien at Tullamore district court on a man who was charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

On July 6, 2021, James O’Leary (35) 11, The Heritage, Main Street, Birr, is alleged to have assaulted Carol Brennan by punching her and squeezing her throat. He is also charged with falsely imprisoning her.

Gardai objected to bail saying Mr O’Leary had been trying to contact Ms Brennan from prison however, his solicitor Donal Farrelly said she had been trying to contact him and he was ringing her back.

Mr Farrelly said Mr O’Leary had received tragic news regarding his father who had lost a leg.

Judge Catherine Staines said these were very serious charges and if convicted he will probably receive a sentence. She noted he had been in custody since July and he could be in custody for two years.

Granting bail she told him to sign on twice daily at Birr Garda Station. She imposed a curfew from 10pm to 8am each day. He is to reside at the above address and he is to supply his mobile phone number to Garda Lewis. She assigned legal aid and told him he was to have no contact with the injured party. Judge Staines said if Ms Brennan contacts him he is not to try to contact her back. She said if there is one breach of those conditions he will have only himself to blame.

The accused will appear at the next sitting of Tullamore circuit court on April 5.