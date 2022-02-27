Search

27 Feb 2022

Two months in prison for man who became very abusive to Garda in Laois town

'An appalling way to speak to anybody' - Judge

Reporter:

Express Reporter

27 Feb 2022 10:23 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man who was “extremely intoxicated” became abusive to a garda when she approached him, Portlaoise court heard last Thursday. 

Peter Tobin, 62, of Grawn, Ballingarry, Thurles was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise on January 13 this year. 

Mr Tobin appeared via video link from Limerick prison where he is serving a sentence. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that it was a nasty incident. He had witnessed the incident himself when he was out walking his dog on the Dublin Road. 

Mr Tobin was extremely drunk and was out in the middle of the road. Later on at Downeys when Garda McCabe approached him he told the garda, “I’ll rape you and your mother, f*** you, you gay b******* and murderous c****.”

Mr Tobin said it was his first time ever in Portlaoise. He was trying to get a train and he had missed it. He said he was very sorry. 

Judge Staines said it was an appalling way to speak to anybody. 

Noting his plea, she sentenced him to two months in Limerick prison. 

