Search

27 Feb 2022

Swallowed packet of diamorphine when faced with Garda search in Laois town

Swallowed packet of diamorphine when faced with Garda search in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

27 Feb 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man swallowed a packet of diamorphine when faced with an impending garda search, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday last. 

Zsolti Lakaatos, 31, of 7 Jessop Street, Portlaoise was charged with obstruction at Lakeglen, Portlaoise on December 21, 2021. 

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on that date a vehicle was observed. There were two males in the car. When the gardaí informed them they were going to be searched, the passenger, Zsolti Lakaatos, removed a packet of diamorphine from his trousers and swallowed it. He was arrested and taken to Portlaoise garda station. 

It was a small packet. 

Defence counsel, Suzanne Dooner said that he panicked on the night in question. He wished to apologise to the court. She said that cannabis was still potentially an issue for him. 

He had an appointment with his GP later that week. 

He was fined €100. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media