Swallowed packet of diamorphine when faced with Garda search in Laois town

A man swallowed a packet of diamorphine when faced with an impending garda search, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday last.
Zsolti Lakaatos, 31, of 7 Jessop Street, Portlaoise was charged with obstruction at Lakeglen, Portlaoise on December 21, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on that date a vehicle was observed. There were two males in the car. When the gardaí informed them they were going to be searched, the passenger, Zsolti Lakaatos, removed a packet of diamorphine from his trousers and swallowed it. He was arrested and taken to Portlaoise garda station.
It was a small packet.
Defence counsel, Suzanne Dooner said that he panicked on the night in question. He wished to apologise to the court. She said that cannabis was still potentially an issue for him.
He had an appointment with his GP later that week.
He was fined €100.
