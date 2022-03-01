Cocktail of drink and cocaine led to incident on Laois road

What was described as a cocktail of drink and cocaine saw a man end up in Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

Ryan Cahill, 34, of Apartment 58, Block 3 , Parklands, Northwood, Dublin faced a number of charges all on the same date of July 18, 2021.

These comprised criminal damage at Hillcrest, Rockdale, Portlaoise; obstruction of a Garda at the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise; assault of Garda Rigney on the Abbeyleix Road; dangerous driving on the Abbeyleix Road; drunk and drug driving and eight charges of hit and run.

Garda Rigney told the court that on July 18, 2021 Mr Cahil was at a friend's house in Rockdale. For some strange reason he damaged the TV in the house in a fit of rage

He then got into a car and proceeded to collide with a number of cars on the Abbeyleix Road.

When Garda Rigney arrived on the scene two cars were damaged and one was pulled up on the footpath.

Mr Cahill was in the car he was driving and he was in a highly intoxicated state. Garda Rigney told the court that three members of the public had to assist him with Mr Cahill.

They eventually managed to subdue him.

The only saving grace, Garda Rigney said, was that Mr Cahill was in his stocking feet. Otherwise it could have been worse.

He was not able to get out of the car.

Later a blood sample showed a reading of 248 for alcohol and 445.9 for cocaine.

Mr Cahill had no previous convictions. Garda Rigney said he had since apologised to him.

Appearing for Mr Cahill, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that the drink and drugs Mr Cahill had taken had led to a psychotic episode for him.

Mr Fitzgerald noted that Mr Cahill had no prior convictions and had an unblemished record. He worked as a relief manager in the retail sector.

He had significant mental health difficulties. There was a letter from his doctor to the court.

On this date he was at a party. He had drink taken and took cocaine. He was also on prescribed medication at the time.

The fusion of this cocktail led to this reaction and he was out of control.

He had apologised when he came to and Mr Fitzgerald said he appeared very contrite.

The amount of damage to the TV was €649. Mr Fitzgerald said that Mr Cahill would make good on the loss.

He had a letter of apology to Garda Rigney, to the court and his mother had a letter to the court.

Mr Fitzgerald suggested it was an isolated incident. He had not taken alcohol or drinks since.

This had given him a fright as well as everyone else.

Judge Staines said that what had happened, taken as a whole, merited a custodial sentence.

However, he had no previous convictions, he had pleaded at the first opportunity, he had apologised to Garda Rigney and appeared remorseful. She noted the letters handed into court and said that it appeared to be an aberration.

For drink driving he was disqualified for four years, for drink driving he was fined €300 and disqualified for four years; for drug driving he was disqualified for one year; for dangerous driving he was disqualified for two years. For criminal damage he was told to pay €700 compensation. He was also told to pay €500 in compensation to Garda Rigney.

Judge Staines told him that if he took drink and drugs he had to take responsibility for what happened.

He was given until July 7 to pay the compensation.